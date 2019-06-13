VV Lakshmi Narayana mourns the loss of Dr Parameswara Rao in Vizag

Janasena Party leader and former Joint Director of CBI, VV Lakshmi Narayana condoled the demise of BCT (Bhagavatula Charitable Trust) founder Dr. BV Parameswara Rao. The noted social worker passed away on the early hours of 9th June in Vizag after slipping into unconsciousness following a seizure. He was 86 years old and is survived by his wife, Kalyani Bhagavatula, 4 children, their spouses, and grandchildren.

VV Lakshmi Narayana, who recently contested for the Lok Sabha seat from Vizag, shared that Dr. Parameswara Rao is a source of inspiration for those who are concerned about the society and its well-being. “Dr. Parameswara Rao garu is a source of inspiration to all the people who have a concern for society and its well-being.”

“He led by example and motivated thousands of individuals to strive for development in several fields with literacy mission at the forefront. As ardent followers and disciples, we all have the responsibility to continue the activities of the trust and bring the transformation which he dreamt of. We miss you, sir,” VV Lakshminarayana said while expressing condolences over the demise of Dr. Parameswara Rao.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Adviser to the CM, Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subramanyam and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu were among others who expressed grief over the death of the BCT founder.