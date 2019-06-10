CM YS Jagan and state officials mourn the demise of BCT founder Dr BV Parameswara Rao

BCT (Bhagavatula Charitable Trust) founder, Dr. B V Parameswara Rao’s demise has been mourned by several personalities, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In an official note, CM YS Jagan appreciated Dr. Rao’s work and services. The YSRCP Chief shared that the services of Dr. Parameswara Rao and BCT in the fields of health care, agriculture research, the revival of folk art forms are exemplary. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Principal Adviser to the CM, Ajeya Kallam, also expressed grief over the sad occurrence. ”Sorry to learn about the loss of such a great soul. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to you all to overcome the huge personal loss,” Mr. Kallam shared in his message for Dr. Rao’s family.

Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subramanyam has also paid his condolences., “He (Dr. Rao) lived a life of a Karma Yogi. His pioneering efforts in community development indeed shaped several policies at the national and state level. He was modern in thinking with a true understanding of our ancient spirit. He revived village traditions and arts. He provided succour to innumerable families. We all will surely miss him. My sincere salutations to him. My condolences to Sri Ram and all members of the family and BCT. May his soul attain sadgati,” Mr. Subramanyam wrote.

A brief about Dr. BV Parameswara Rao

Dr. BV Parameswara Rao stood out by bringing about a huge difference in numerous lives. After receiving a Ph.D. in nuclear science from the Penn State University, USA, he returned to his village, Dimili, in Andhra Pradesh to contribute to his community. He established a school in that region which provided education to students across ten villages. Eventually, he founded the NGO, Bhagavatula Charitable Trust (BCT) in Visakhapatnam on November 11, 1976.

His programs and projects for people to lead better lives have won him worldwide recognition. Prominent organisations and personalities such as the World Bank, National Waste Land Development Board, governors of states, etc sought his services.

Dr. BV Parameswara Rao passed away on the early hours of 9 June in Visakhapatnam. He was 86 years old and is survived by his wife, Kalyani Bhagavatula, 4 children, their spouses, and grandchildren.