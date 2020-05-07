After remaining COVID-19 free for the longest time in Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram district reported its first coronavirus positive case on Wednesday. With this case, all thirteen districts in Andhra Pradesh are now affected.

The patient is a 60-year-old-woman, from Chilakapalli Village of Balijipeta Mandal, of Vizianagaram district. She is a chronic patient suffering from a kidney disease and had visited Visakhapatnam for undergoing dialysis at a Hospital.

In a chat with Yo! Vizag, Andhra Medical College Principal, Dr P V Sudhakar, said that the patients’ samples tested positive for the virus. “The Vizianagaram district authorities will carry out a cluster containment. Line listing, i.e., testing the direct and secondary contacts of the first COVID-19 patient, in Vizianagaram will also be carried out,” he added.

The patient is undergoing treatment at CARE Hospital, Visakhapatnam. The Deputy District and Medical Health Officer (Dy.DMHO), Parvathipuram, and concerned Medical Officers, have visited the village. Here they have elicited the detailed history, and traced 11 contacts who were sent to the District Hospital, Vizianagaram for coronavirus screening and throat swab testing.

2,500 households, in Chilakalapalli Village of Balijipeta Mandal, have been identified. They are ready for conducting disinfection activities with one percent of Hypochlorite solution, but it is postponed for the time being due to heavy rains. It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department has not yet updated the new COVID-19 case reported at Vizianagaram district.

COVID-19: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room media bulletin, the state reported a total of 60 new cases. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,777. While 1,012 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 729 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 36 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. A district-wise breakup is as follows; Kurnool has reported 533 cases, with 17 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Krishna 14, Guntur 12, Visakhapatnam 2, Kadapa and East Godavari reported 1 each. While other state cases include 12 from Gujarat and 1 from Karnataka.