The launch of Eureka, Pearls of Inspiration, featuring award-winning violinist Sandeep Thakur, titled Striking Chords for Harmony 2.0, was a fabulous evening at the Dr YVS Murty Auditorium in Vizag. The event was graced by distinguished guests like Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, and Anup Kumar Satpathy. Famous celebrities like actor Ravi Prakash, Deepak Saroj, Valentina Mishra and Davala Sunita were also present at the event.

Sandeep Thakur entered the auditorium from the rear entrance, playing the melody line of the song Srivalli as he made his way to the stage. With the audience already enthralled by his performance, the crowd got even more excited when Asha Kiran, a playback singer, joined him on stage.

With Striking Chords for Harmony being his second performance in Vizag, Sandeep Thakur said, “It is no wonder that it is called the City of Destiny. It is so beautiful. I really want to come here more often.” When asked how he felt about being a part of Eureka’s cause, he said, “I wish Eureka all the best. Reshma is a very kind and generous soul. Her efforts are really going to impact those in need.” Regarding his performance, he said that this experience was far better than his first time here. According to him, the turnout and the audience interaction were amazing. “For any artist, it is an inspiring thing to see the crowd so involved. Especially as an instrumentalist, it is very hard to get people dancing. But the people of Vizag were wonderful tonight in the way they showed appreciation for my work.” he added.

Sandeep was joined on stage for several enthralling numbers by Vizag’s very own Asha Kiran Nambala. He added that there was an extraordinary change in the atmosphere of the entire auditorium when she joined him on stage. When asked about collaborating with the Telugu Film Industry for a song, he said “I would love to collaborate. However, my forte is live performances. I would love to come to Vizag more for my live performances. I want to interact more with my audience. I want to do more shows like tonight where I make a connection with my audience.” He also said that he loves South Indian movies. “I would say the south is really holding the film industry of India. There is absolutely no doubt about that. Kantara and RRR have some wonderful acting in them. The south is where the treasure is for the Indian Film Industry” Sandeep added.

He said that he has a lot lined up and that he is busy doing live performances right now. ”There however are a couple of original wedding songs of mine lined up”, he said. Sandeep then addressed his fans saying, “You can expect some electronic music and a techno set coming up. A lot of experimentation is going to happen in 2023, so stay tuned for that.”

Eureka, Pearls of Inspiration, was officially launched during the event in Vizag. Reshma Jain, the founder, is a journalist by passion and profession, who says working in mainstream media like The Times of India and The New Indian Express, made her understand the power of the pen and the power it has to impact society. “I wrote stories of inspiring people and also stories of people who do amazing things but are not featured in mainstream media. This is what made me come up with Eureka, Pearls of Inspiration.”

She then said “Eureka is a Greek word which means, “I have found it!”, So my plan for the next few years is to find inspiring stories that would inspire humankind.” Through this, she plans to bring a positive impact on society, voice the voiceless and unearth unheard stories. She also added that they have a website coming up that will feature inspiring stories and podcasts from across India. It will also showcase some celebrity interviews.

