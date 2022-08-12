The Visakhapatnam Tourism Department has planned to launch an entertainment city within the district to make Vizag a tourist destination and attract national and international tourists. According to reports, this new entertainment city is said to be built by the beach, mostly between RK Beach Road and Bheemili.

This one-of-a-kind entertainment city will launch approximately 20 attractive projects to make Vizag one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. Attractions such as a giant wheel (similar to the London Eye), a floating restaurant, a glass view deck, a beach rant, a tunnel aquarium, an ice sculpture park, a snow world, and much more are expected to be a part of the Vizag entertainment city under planning. In line with Singapore’s gardens, the officials plan to set up a glowing garden in the City of Destiny.

A water bus in which you can commute and also Dubai-like sky diving adventures are on the cards. Apart from all these dreamy ideas, a dinosaur park has also been proposed to be set up in the Vizag entertainment city. All this entertainment will be accompanied by star hotels, food courts and floating restaurants with local and world cuisines.

According to reports, the work on this new tourist destination in Vizag is underway with work having begun on various elements. As exciting as this news is, we cannot wait to experience it soon!

