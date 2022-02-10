When asked about this coastal city, one can only think of its variety in seafood or the amazing vegetarian meals; take you to the sandy Bay of Bengal or walk through the boring museums. Visakhapatnam is much more than its beaches and biryani. The City of Destiny houses various tourist attractions and eateries, but if you are looking to escape the swarming touristy places or experience Visakhapatnam from a different angle, you have come to the right place. Forget the RK Beach and INS Kursura, there is so much more. Most of these places are only recognised by the locals and is hence best to have one by your side when you take a tour. Scroll to virtually explore with us these best non-touristy places of Visakhapatnam.

#1 Take a sunrise drive to Dolphin Nose

Vizag has a plethora of mountain views and sunrise spots. One of the best places is the Dolphin Nose. Located between Yarada and Gangavaram Port, this hill also houses a lighthouse that is accessible to the public. With an entry fee, you get the best view of Visakhapatnam’s port. Take an early morning drive to view one of the best sunrises.

#2 Have a lavish brunch with a scenic view

Novotel is located on the famous RK Beach Road giving you the best view with breakfast. It is one of the few places that provide continental breakfast along with Indian cuisines. Another great option is the newly opened Radisson Blu in Rushikonda. Yet another beautiful view of the ocean along with a mix of cuisines. Enjoy the best-in-class food at serene locations.

#3 Take a walk through the national geo-heritage site of Red Sand Hills

Considered to be 12,000 years old, this rare geological occurrence could be a fascinating experience with the help of a knowledgeable guide. Locally called the Erra Matti Dibbalu, the natural formation consists of towering red sand dunes with patches of greenery. The meandering maze is a fascinating experience for every avid traveller.

#4 Stroll through the alluring bird sanctuary of Kondakarla

Located at the foothills of Eastern Ghats, Kondakarla Ava is a famous Lake and Bird Sanctuary. The unique flora and fauna of this wet evergreen forest land is its main attraction. Common Teals, Northern Pin Tails, Asian Open Bills are among the few birds that make their way here. Add this spot to your list of Non-Touristy things to do in Visakhapatnam and you will not be disappointed.

#5 Go shopping at the iconic Curio Crafts

The self-proclaimed Kashmiri Art Palace is a one-stop destination for all things antique. Located at the Harbour Town Kotha Road, the store offers a huge range of handcrafted items. From embroidered carpets to wooden carved portraits, there is something for everyone who visits. Be sure to stop by if you are passing by the area.

#6 Go Zip-lining

Despite having a long coastline, adventure sports have not yet made their mark in the city. Nevertheless, Tajangi Reservoir, near Lambasingi has a variety of adventure sports for all those who need that adrenaline rush. Along with Zip-lining, they also have activities like water zorbing, trampoline, and archery. They also plan to add more adventure sports shortly. Be sure to visit to have an adventurous day.

#7 Watch an evening show at Jagadamba

One will surely come across this place if they are familiar with Telugu cinema. The most iconic centre of Visakhapatnam city, The Jagadamba centre gets its name from the Jagadamba Theater located at the centre of the prime area. With more than 50 years of successful operation, this theatre holds a special place with the locals. It is the go-to place to witness Tollywood fans at their wildest. Try to grab tickets for a big-budget movie and you will know what we mean.

Here is our list of the best non-touristy things to do in Visakhapatnam. If you have any other suggestions, please do let us know either in the comments below or contact us.

Note: Please make sure to carry your disposal bags when you visit heritage sites or sites of importance. Be a responsible traveler and keep the city clean.