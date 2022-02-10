Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new tour package, named Tirupati Balaji Darshan Air Package (SCBA40). The tour package covers visits to Tirupati, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanur, and Tirumala. This is a three-day tour that will start from Visakhapatnam on 15 April, 2022 and end on 17 April, 2022.

The Sri Venkateswara Temple situated at the hill town, Tirumala, is one of the most frequented religious sites in the country. This temple draws a lot of tourists from around the state as well as the rest of the country to Tirupati. Tirumala receives thousands of devotees every year. This tour package includes a visit to five famous century-old pilgrim centres, that are of prominence. The Tirumala Hills in Tirupati is the second oldest rock mountain in the world. The Tirupati Balaji Darshanam Air Package covers all the prominent temples in and around Tirupati.

What’s included in this Tirupati tour package?

Visakhapatnam to Tirupati round trip flight tickets

Darshan at Tirumala, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikalahasti, and Tiruchanur

A tourist guide will be available throughout the trip

Two nights accommodation at Hotel Fortune Kences

Breakfast and dinner for two days with a fixed menu

The sightseeing as mentioned in the itinerary will be through air-conditioned transport

Extra bed or mattress will be provided at the hotel

Travel insurance and taxes for the services mentioned are inclusive

Cost per head

Single occupancy: Rs. 19,350/- only

Double occupancy: Rs. 15,980/- only

Triple occupancy: Rs. 15,785/- only

For Booking

For more details regarding the Tirupati Balaji Darshanam Air Package, visit the IRCTC website or visit the IRCTC office at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Address: IRCTC Office, Main Entrance, Gate number 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Visakhapatnam-530004.

Contact:

Chandan Kumar: 8287932318

K Gananadha: 8287932281