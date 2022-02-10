On Wednesday i.e. 9 February, 2022, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized alcohol, gutka, and khaini worth 2.10 crore near Old Adavivaram. This illegal liquor racket in Visakhapatnam came to light when the police found 10 cases of liquor in a car during a regular vehicle check near Adavivaram. The car owner Dwarampudi Swaminaidu alias Bujji was arrested and interrogated by the SEB officials. Upon questioning, Swaminaidu revealed to the SEB that an illegal liquor racket is being organised at a warehouse near Old Adavivaram.

The SEB officials raided the aforementioned warehouse and uncovered a huge number of cases of alcohol, gutka, and khaini. It was found out that Ommi Krishna and Mahesh, residents of a village near Anandapuram, along with Dwarampudi Swaminaidu, a resident of Kothavalasa, have been operating from this godown. The accused persons revealed to the officials that they have been receiving the stock from Rayagada in Odisha. A person named Ravi, a local of Rayagada has been supplying alcohol, gutka, and khaini to these organisers. The SEB officials found out that stock is being imported to Visakhapatnam in bags half-filled with groundnut husk to misguide the police at checkpoints.

A total of 209 cases consisting of 10,050 alcohol bottles, worth Rs. 10.05 lakhs, were seized from the warehouse. Also, 20 lakh packets of gutka of various brands, worth Rs. 2 crores, were discovered. Additionally, a car, a lorry, and Rs. 7,24,840 in cash were taken into possession by the SEB officials. The officials doubt that the alcohol is adulterated, due to the absence of any labels on the bottles. The three accused persons involved in organising this crime were arrested and sent to remand. Further, the warehouse was seized. SEB Deputy Commissioner Babji Rao, Assistant Superintendent Srinadhudu, Circle Inspectors Suresh and Ganesh, and Sub Inspector Khageswara Rao were involved in the team of officials who busted the liquor racket in Visakhapatnam.