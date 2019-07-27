Vizag Steel Plant Jobs 2019: Notification for Management Trainee Posts

Bringing the aspirants a step closer to Vizag Steel Plant Jobs 2019, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Vizag Steel has invited applications to fill in vacancies of 10 posts of management trainee. Candidates who completed MBA/PGDM from the disciplines of Management and HR are eligible to apply for the posts. It is to be noted that only those who are qualified in UGC-NET of June-2019 will be considered for the further selection process.

The interested candidates can now apply for the posts online by visiting the section ‘Vizag Steel Careers’, under the official website Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and submitting an online application with a fee of Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates and free gratis for SC/ST/PWD candidates. As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification, the last day to apply for the posts is 9 August 2019.

Details of the number of posts in each discipline are as follows:

Management Trainee (HR) – 6

Management Trainee (Marketing) – 4

Eligibility Criteria:

For Management Trainee (HR), the candidate should have a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate of all years / semesters & all subjects (50% in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD) in Bachelor’s Degree (Full time) as well in MBA / PG Degree / PG Diploma (Full time course of minimum 2 years) in HR Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare / Social Work (with HR as main subject) from a recognized University / Institute. In the case of dual specialization, at least one specialization should be HRM.

For Management Trainee (Management), the candidate should have minimum of 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters & all subjects (50% in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD) in Bachelor’s Degree (Full time) as well in MBA / PG Degree / PG Diploma (Full time course of minimum 2 years) in Marketing Management from a recognized University / Institute. In the case of dual specialization, at least one specialization should be Marketing Management.

Selection Procedure for Vizag Steel Plant Jobs 2019:

The candidates shall be shortlisted for Personal Interview based on their performance in UGC-NET of June-2019 with the above-mentioned qualifications.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be offered a basic pay of 20,600/- per month in the pay scale of Rs 20,600 – Rs 46,500. On successful completion of training, they may be placed in the pay scale of Rs 24,900-Rs 50,500 (Pre-Revised).

For the uninitiated, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), or Vizag Steel, has issued a series of Vizag Steel Jobs 2019 recruitment notifications. As reported earlier, Vizag Steel has vacancies of a junior trainee, OMC trainee, manpower, medical officer, and radiologist Out of 594 posts, 530 posts are allocated for a junior trainee, 29 posts for operator cum mechanic trainee, 28 posts for manpower, 6 posts for medical officer, and 1 post for radiologist.