Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification 2019: For all the job seekers out there, the good news is here. On a recent note, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Vizag Steel has released multiple notifications inviting applications to fill in the vacancies of junior trainee, OMC trainee, manpower, medical officer, and radiologist Out of 594 posts, 530 posts are allocated for a junior trainee, 29 posts for operator cum mechanic trainee, 28 posts for manpower, 6 posts for medical officer, and 1 post for radiologist.

Interested candidates can log on to the official website of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) www.vizagsteel.com to apply for the respective jobs. As per the Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification released by the Vizag Steel, online applications will be made available from 1 August till 21 August for a junior trainee, OCM trainee. The applications for the manpower and medical officer vacancies will be made available online from 12 August till 31 August. Those interested in the radiology posts can apply on or before 14 August.

Details of the number of posts in each discipline as per Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification 2019:

Mechanical Trainee – 260

Electrical Trainee – 115

Metallurgy Trainee – 86

Chemical Trainee – 43

Electronics Trainee – 5

Instrumentation Trainee – 9

Civil Trainee – 2

Refractory Trainee – 10

Operator cum Mechanic Trainee – 29

Manpower – 28

Medical Officer – 6

Radiologist – 1

Selection Procedure as mentioned in the Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification:

For Junior Trainees & Operator cum Mechanic Trainees, candidates are selected through an online computer-based test followed by certificate verification and Medical Examination to the provisionally selected candidates.

Test Pattern: Test will consist of two segments and the duration of the test will be 2 hours.

Segment-I: 75 Questions pertaining to General Aptitude (i.e., Arithmetic, Reasoning, Data interpretation, etc.), General Awareness / General Knowledge and knowledge of English,

Segment-II: 75 Questions pertaining to the respective technical subject. The questions will be in bilingual i.e., in English and Telugu except for the questions of Knowledge in English, which will be exclusively in English only.

For the role of manpower for its Captive Mines on Tenure / Contract Basis, the selection will be through an online test, certificate verification & job test. Test Papers will be set bilingual in English and Telugu and conducted in the major cities of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. As per the Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification, the candidates shortlisted based on performance in the online test will be called for certificate verification and followed by Job Test, as applicable, which is of qualifying nature, for the candidates who found eligible at certificate verification. Candidates shall be appointed on contract/tenure basis subject to their Medical Fitness.

For the role of radiologists, the mode of selection is through shortlisting of eligible applications & Personal Interview for shortlisted / eligible candidates. The Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification further states that only those candidates found fit in Medical Examination as per prevailing pre-employment, Medical examination rules will be issued with an offer of appointment.