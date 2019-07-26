AP Governor Harichandan calls for tree plantation on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives and fought bravely in the Kargil War. To mark the momentous occasion, the AP Governor, along with his wife, planted saplings in the Raj Bhavan premises in Vijayawada on Friday.

Reiterating the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan urged the citizens to plant five saplings each to commemorate the brave, valorous and heroic soldiers who gave their lives for the nation.

The AP Governor recapitulated that planting five saplings would protect the well-being of the society and build a greener and brighter future for the state and the nation. He also said that planting the saplings would be a step towards safeguarding the integrity of the nation.

Marking the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to social media to honour the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. The YSRCP President wrote, “Homage and gratitude to the martyrs of Kargil war who defended the nation and led us to victory. This country will always remember the sacrifice, courage, and valor of our brave soldiers.”

In case you didn’t know

Mr. Harichandan took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, 24 July. By doing so, he became the first Governor to be appointed exclusively for Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation which took place in June 2014. Biswa Bhushan Harichandan hails from Odisha and is a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also an active member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (Seventh, Tenth, Eleventh, Twelfth and Thirteenth).