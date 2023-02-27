In a suicide case registered at the Kancharapalem Police Station, T Shyam, alias Santosh, a Vizag-based rowdy sheeter, hanged himself to death at his residence in Vadapeta. The 30-year-old blamed the police for his suicide in a video he recorded prior to ending his life. In his statement, the deceased expressed that he was falsely framed in a ganja-related case and wished for no one else to go through such a situation.

According to the Visakhapatnam Police, Shyam was previously accused in a murder case and an attempt to murder case a few years ago. The accused was allegedly addicted to ganja and liquor and was also arrested in a ganja case. Shyam was recently bailed out of prison and was contacted by an advocate regarding a non-bailable warrant in a case registered in 2020. The deceased rowdy sheeter was scheduled to appear before the court this Friday for a hearing of the ganja case.

Shyam’s family members blamed police harassment for the extreme step of ending his life. Nevertheless, the police disapproved of the allegations. The Vizag Police registered a case in the matter of the rowdy sheeter who committed suicide and initiated a further investigation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.