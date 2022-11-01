The Vizag City Police solved the tragic murder case of a lorry driver that came to light during the early hours of Sunday, 30 October 2022. Per the police reports, the deceased, M Apparao (42), a lorry driver by profession and a native of Nakkapalli, was found dead near a public toilet in Gajuwaka. Based on the victim’s family complaint at the Newport Police Station, an investigation was launched after taking two suspects into custody.

Upon investigation, the police learnt that M Uma (30), w/o Apparao, P Venkata Reddy, MD of Sri Mitra Security Solutions, and a security guard, K Simhachalam (46), were the accused persons in the murder case. Uma, a housekeeper at Sri Mitra Security Solutions, revealed that she had an extra-marital affair with Reddy. She often complained to Reddy about her abusive husband, who constantly demanded money from her. Further, she told the police that Apparao forced her to post nude photographs and videos on YouTube for easy money.

Furious with her husband’s mistreatment of her, Uma joined hands with Reddy to murder him. On 29 October 2022, Reddy called Apparao for a CCTV installation and later made him consume alcohol at VKR Towers on the 80ft road in Gajuwaka. Later, he hit the inebriated victim with a strong wooden log on the head multiple times to death.

After killing him, Reddy and security guard Simhachalam left the dead body near Apparao’s residence during the early hours of 31 October and fled. The Vizag City Police solved the murder case of the lorry driver within 24 hours by arresting the three accused persons.

