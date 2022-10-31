On Sunday, 30 October 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police recorded the murder case of a lorry driver in Gajuwaka under the Newport Police Station limits. The police identified the deceased as M Apparao (42), a local of a village in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli District. He is survived by his wife, Uma, and two children, Mahidhar (10) and Geetha Deepika (9). Per the police reports, some unidentified men murdered the victim in an inebriated condition on Saturday at midnight.

Also read: Robbery in MVP Colony, thieves break in and steal gold and silver

The police stated that Apparao shifted base to Visakhapatnam recently for a livelihood. On Saturday. his wife sent him to mortgage her gold earrings to pay the house rent. Apparao, who left his residence in the late hours, never returned and was found dead on Sunday early morning near a public toilet. Based on the victim’s family complaint, the Newport Police initiated an investigation and took two suspects into custody.

The police assume that the suspects killed Apparao near a railway track and left his dead body near the public toilet before escaping. Nevertheless, the facts behind the murder were not ascertained as the police also suspect an illicit affair in the case. The police found five injuries on the back of the victim’s head, allegedly caused by hitting him with a strong rod. A detailed investigation has been launched by the Visakhapatnam City Police into this murder case to uncover the full details. Apparao’s wife was also taken into custody for questioning.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.