On Thursday, 27 October 2022, a gold robbery was reported at a residence under the MVP Police Station limits in Vizag. Per the police reports, the robbers escaped with 300 grams of gold and 4 kilograms of silver while the residents were away. The victim, R Giridhar, works as an engineer with the Panchayat Raj department.

Also read: Woman single-handedly fights four robbers at midnight

This gold robbery came to light when Giridhar and his family returned to Vizag from East Godavari on Thursday morning. Upon finding the items missing, he approached the MVP Police Statio to raise a complaint. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into this case. They suspect it to be the work of local miscreants.

In a similar robbery, a group of thieves robbed the Daralamma Temple in Darakonda, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District. This incident came to light when one of the servants at the temple reached the spot on Thursday morning. Per the police, the burglars entered the temple by cutting the iron grills on Wednesday at midnight and got away with 19 grams of gold and 470 grams of silver. Before escaping, the culprits also snatched the Digital Video Recorder of the CCTV, stated the police. The ASR District Police launched an investigation into this case.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.