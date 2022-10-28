Visakhapatnam, which recently became the newest home to Infosys, is all set to welcome yet another multinational firm. Randstad, a Netherlands-based human service firm, is reportedly preparing the field to open shop in Vizag in near future. As per sources, the firm will set up an office in the newly-constructed Lansum Square at Isukothota Junction.

In the initial phase, Randstad will reportedly hire 200 employees and further expand its man force with time. The HR firm is also assumed to be in talks with various IT firms in the city and working on Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO). Randstad will soon begin the recruitment process in Vizag, said the reports.

Established in 1960 in the Netherlands, the firm has been operating in India for over three decades. The HR servicing company has branches in major cities such as Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, and several other cities.

Recently, the multinational IT firm Infosys has also opened its branch in Vizag. With an initial strength of 1,000 employees, the IT company plans to have its own office soon.

