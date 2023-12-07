In a sensational bust executed by the Vizag police, a raid was conducted at a residence in Achayyammapeta where approximately 214 kilograms of ganja were seized. The illegal drugs were packed in around 101 packets and found hidden in the storeroom of a property. Vizag CP arrested Ramu Chevvakulu for possessing 6 kilograms of ganja on 3 December 2023. It maybe recalled that the Vizag CP seized 200 KG of Ganja in Old town area on 30 November 2023.

The accused was staying for rent in the above mentioned property. As per sources, he was known to be involved in procuring, transporting, and distributing the substance. The authorities confirmed his involvement in this illegal activity. The individuals involved in aiding him include Chiranjeevi Korra, Adi Raju Nayudu, Jan Durga Prasad, Officer Kurmaaravu, and Shiv Shivala.

While Chiranjeevi Korra, Adi Raju Nayudu, Jan Durga Prasad, Officer Kurmaaravu, and Shiv Shivala have been arrested, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals. Ramu Chevvakulu claimed to have trafficked the ganja to Mr. Sheik Mahammad Abbas, who acknowledged receiving the contraband. Reportedly, a few of the individuals arrested were guilty of helping the primary accused in arranging vehicles for the transportation of Ganja in Vizag.

During interrogation, Sheik Mahammad Abbas and his accomplice, Sirajuddin, were also arrested. Sheik Mahammad Abbas admitted to transporting the ganja to Amud and Kunal in Mumbai suburb Borivali. Two cars – Innova and Swift Dzire were seized along with several other cell phones, which seemed to be involved in the case.

