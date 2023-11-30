In a well-executed bust, the Visakhapatnam City Police seized 200 kilos of ganja on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, in the Old Town Area. City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS, DCP Srinivasa Rao IPS and Anand Reddy IPS, along with City Task Force officials, raided the residence where the accused is staying for rent.

It was learnt that the accused, pretending to be a courier delivery agent, had been selling and distributing ganja to different parts of the country from his rented house. Upon receiving credible information, the CP, along with other Visakhapatnam Police officials, raided the said location and seized the ganja. Further, the cops have sealed the residence until further notice.

It is also known that other ganja dealers and distributors are plotting an escape. The commissioner stated that a special committee would be formed to catch hold of them. He also emphasised that the licenses of courier and delivery firms found guilty of distributing ganja would be suspended. Furthermore, a case would be registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Commissioner Ravi Shankar urged the house owners and other citizens to carefully verify the details of their tenants. He also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the illegal transportation of ganja, including house owners, courier companies, and other individuals.