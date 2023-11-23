On Wednesday, 22 November 2023, the Vizag City Task Force police arrested six men for gambling under the Airport Police Station limits. According to a press release by the officials, the gamblers had Rs 3,63,270 in cash.

Based on credible information. the task force officials, on the directives of the City Police Commissioner and DCP, raided an office near NAD. Upon reaching the spot, Vizag City Task Force ACP Trinadha Rao and team found six men gambling at high stakes.

The officials seized the cash, six mobile phones, and the playing cards and arrested the accused. Further, they handed over the six men at the Airport PS, where a case has been registered.

