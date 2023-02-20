A 33-year-old realtor was allegedly kidnapped on 15 February 2023 for ransom by a rowdy sheeter. The Vizag Police have now formed special teams and are on the lookout to nab the prime accused and recover the stolen money from the realtor kidnap case.

It may be recalled that K Madhusudhan, the victim was allegedly kidnapped by a rowdy sheeter, Venkata Hemanth Kumar who was an acquaintance. Madhusudhan met Hemanth Kumar in order to finalise a deal worth Rs. 2.3 crores, which he then realised was a trap to loot money. A total of Rs 12 lakhs were scammed out of the victim’s bank account in multiple transactions according to reports.

Madhusudham met Hemanth Kumar over a villa property deal. While the two were travelling together to visit the said property, the kidnap and ransom took place. Madhusudhan, who was taken hostage for 24 hours, escaped and immediately lodged a complaint at the PM Palem Police Station.

Vizag City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth has especially taken note of the realtor kidnap case and said that special teams have been formed to nab the prime accused and recover the stolen amount at the earliest.

