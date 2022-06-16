At an expo held on the occasion of World Environment Day in Delhi, Dr KSR Murthy, an ex-scientist at the National Institue of Oceanography (NIO), Vizag, was conferred with the Green India Award. The World Environment Expo was conducted on 4, 5, and 6 June 2022 and ten persons who have contributed significantly to the environmental conservation were given awards in various categories. On day one of the expo, the All India Mayors and RWAs Summit was conducted, during which the ex-scientist from Vizag was honoured with the Green India Award.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, the award-winning conservationist said that it was teamwork which won him this award. Dr Murthy is currently the president of JR Nagar Residents Welfare Association (RWA), an area near Venkojipalem, and has instilled a sense of conservation of various resources in his fellow residents. “Rainwater harvesting systems have been installed in almost all the apartments in our colony. The residents also follow dry and wet waste segregation strictly and avoid any usage of plastics in the surroundings”, he informed.

Dr Murthy has been active in several such environmental-friendly activities for over 25 years now. He has also been associated with organizations such as the Confederation of Resident Welfare Associations (CoRWA) and the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS). Under his guidance, JR Nagar won the 3rd Best RWA award at the 2018 National Water Awards by the Ministry of Water Resources.

“JR Nagar has turned into a self-sufficient colony owing to the various conservational activities and we aim at the same for all the residential areas in Vizag”, he expressed. Dr Murthy has also closely worked with the GVMC in the past for solving various civic issues in the city. The Vizag-based scientist holds a doctorate in Airborne and Ground Geophysical Research and has also authored a book on the same.