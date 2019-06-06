Vizag East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu was reportedly arrested by the MVP Police on Wednesday and later released on station bail. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was booked under IPC Sections 294 B and 188 for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu landed in trouble when he violated the Model Code of Conduct by organising a victory rally after winning the polls on 23 May. Furthermore, in a video that went viral, the MLA was cited making objectionable comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The distasteful comments drew flak from the YSRCP camp and following a complaint by YSRCP candidate from Vizag East, Vijaya Nirmala Akkaramani, the police had registered cases against Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP to a landslide victory in the 175-member Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. His party, YSRCP, came out triumphant in as many as 151 seats, thereby restricting the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party to just 23 seats. The party had also recorded impressive numbers in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 22 of the total 25 seats from the state.

YS Jagan swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May. The YSRCP supremo even recently visited Vizag to seek the blessings of his spiritual guru Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Sri Sharada Peetham.

News Source: The Hindu