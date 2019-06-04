AP CM YS Jagan visits Vizag, seeks blessings of seer in the city

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Vizag on Tuesday to seek the blessings of Hindu seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Sri Sharada Peetham at Pendurthi in the city.

The YSRCP supremo arrived in Vizag on Tuesday morning and was given a warm reception by the party’s supporters and workers. He then drove to the Sharadha Peetham, where the priests welcomed him with poornakumbham.

YS Jagan offered prayers at Raja Shyamala Devi temple before greeting the Swamiji with fruits and flowers. He then held discussions with the seer for some time at the Peetham.

The visit marked YS Jagan’s first meeting with the seer after his party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The spiritual guru reportedly congratulated him over the phone after the results were declared on 23 May. Notably, the Chief Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam comes ahead of the cabinet expansion in a few days time.

YSRCP leaders Vijay Sai Reddy, Tippala Nagi Reddy, Adeep Raj, Amarnath Gudivada and Dharmasri Karanam and District Collector K Bhaskar were among those present on the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also a follower of Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy. The TRS leader had even visited Visakhapatnam, in December last year, to seek the seer’s blessings after his party was re-elected in the state.