Shabnam Md, a 15-year-old girl from Vizag who recently represented the Indian team at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, made headlines yet again by grabbing an IPL contract at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held yesterday. Gujarat-based franchise, Gujarat Giants, picked the right-arm medium-fast bowler for a base price of Rs 10 lakhs.

At the recently concluded U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, in which the Indian team emerged as the champions, Shabnam played two matches; against United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa (SA). The 15YO bowled four overs in the two matches and picked one wicket against UAE, dismissing opener Theertha Satish.

Vizag girl Shabnam Md will share the dressing room with seasoned campaigners Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Australian keeper-batter Beth Mooney, and explosive allrounder Ashleigh Gardner during her stint with Gujarat Giants at the Women’s Premier League. Legendary ex-cricketer and skipper Mithali Raj will be dealing as the team’s mentor.

The upcoming tournament will feature five teams- Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, who was bagged by the Bangalore team for 3.40 crores, was the most expensive pick at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. Ashleigh Gardner and Natalie Sciver followed.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.