A shocking incident occurred in Vizag earlier today, where four girls studying in 10th grade at the Queen Mary’s School went missing. The girls penned down a letter to their parents, in which they quoted, “We are going away for our good, and you will always be in our thoughts.”

Also read: 2 juveniles convicted of rape of minor girl arrested

The school authorities are yet to give a statement regarding this incident. On the other hand, it is unknown where the girls have planned to flee or what they intend to do. In the letter, they mentioned that they have not fallen into any love trap and are not eloping. Their only intention of leaving is to settle well in life, the girls emphasized. Towards the end, they added that they would return home once they reached a good position.

More information regarding the school girls who went missing in Vizag is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.