On Wednesday, 2 November 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two juveniles accused of the rape of a minor girl under the Padmanabham Police Station limits. As per the police reports, this incident came to light on Tuesday when the victim complained to her mother of vaginal pain.

The victim, a 7-year-old girl, is a student in 2nd grade at a government-run school. On Monday evening, the two accused approached the girl while she was walking towards her aunt’s house near her residence. When she rejected to play a game with them, the two forcibly abducted her and took her to a nearby under-construction site, where they sexually assaulted her.

Observing her daughter’s weak appearance, the mother questioned the victim that night when she opened up about the attack. The mother immediately approached the Padmanabham Police Station and raised a complaint. Based on the mother’s statement, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested the two juveniles accused of rape of the minor girl on Wednesday.

The police sent the two to the special juvenile home, where they will be under vigilance and counsel for three years. Further, the court ordered them to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs to the victim alongside a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

