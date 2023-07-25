Weekends are never complete without indulging in some quality time with family and friends. Whether you’re an avid chai enthusiast yearning for tandoori chai or someone with a sweet tooth on the hunt for delectable cakes, this carefully curated list of cafes has something to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Immerse yourself in unforgettable moments, relishing the flavours of distinctive beverages and delightful treats, all while being surrounded by the warmth and joy of your loved ones. So, make the most out of your weekends by venturing into these cafes in Gajuwaka, guaranteeing cherished experiences with great food.

Here are 6 must-try cafes in Gajuwaka the next time you’re there.

5 Heads Resto Cafe

The ambience of this place is brimming with fun while you eagerly wait for your food, and you even have the opportunity to capture some great pictures with their specially prepared sets. Whether you’re with family or friends, it’s a fantastic spot to have a blast, offering an array of delicious and refreshing drinks. If you’re looking for Instagram-worthy moments, this is the place to be. And don’t miss out on their must-try thick shakes and mouthwatering starters!

Location: Prasanthi Nagar, Kanithi Rd

4 Seasons

If you prefer a cosy ambience, then this is the ideal place for you. With its diverse culinary offerings, including Indian, Chinese, tandoori, and more, you’re sure to find something to tantalize your taste buds. And if you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss the chance to indulge in their delightful assortment of pastries and doughnuts.

Location: Main Road, Old Gajuwaka,

We Chai

Whether you want to have a delightful chai date with your friends or simply wish to unwind and destress, sipping on some tandoori tea can be a perfect choice. And to complement your tea, they also offer a variety of delicious snacks that you can enjoy.

Location: Ground Floor Shop 2, Vinayaka Nagar

7th Heaven

If you often find yourself with sweet cravings, then this is the perfect place for you. They offer a delightful assortment of treats, including jar cakes, cupcakes, birthday cakes, and more. Whether it’s your birthday celebration or a surprise for your loved ones, don’t forget to consider this place as your go-to destination.

Location: Kanithi Rd, beside Santrupthi Takeaways, Chaitanya Nagar

Red Cherry Bakery and Restaurant

The ambience of this place is truly captivating and adds to the overall experience. Alongside its inviting atmosphere and excellent food, it has garnered high praise from its patrons. The wide array of offerings, ranging from delectable pastries to mouthwatering tandoori starters, ensures there’s something to please every palate.

Location: Beside ING Vysya Bank, Gajuwaka,

Cafe Et Cetera

The ambience of this place is undeniably cool and cosy, creating the perfect setting for a wonderful dining experience. Their offerings of piping hot and delicious food are guaranteed to put you in a great mood. With a diverse menu, you can explore various options, such as trying out their flavorful fried rice paired with a tall, refreshing drink.

Location: Ginger Hotel, Sri Nagar

