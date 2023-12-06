The Vizag City Police have caught over 223 citizens guilty of drunk and drive, on a single day. The accused were fined with a total of Rs 6,19,500, 121 accused were also charged of community service duties. Four members are being arrested for 8,9,19, and 11 days respectively. Th CP, under the guidance of Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IAS have been carrying out drunk and drive tests everyday.

On 5 December 2023, cases were filed against residents of Kancherapalem, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Maharanipeta and other localities in the city. The accused were charged against necessary charges in the District Judge Court. It maybe recalled that four persons lost their lives in a drunk and drive accident in Visakhapatnam, recently.

The CP urged the citizens to avoid drunk driving, as it is extremely hazardous, and the safety of their family and fellow commuters on road will be in question. They also appealed to the locals to not jeopardise their futures because of imprisonment. Vizag City Police have been carrying out drunk and drive tests in every locality, every day. Citizens are advised to act responsibly and be cautious while driving on roads.

