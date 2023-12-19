Over the years, KS Bharat has donned the jerseys of IPL franchises like Delhi Dare Devils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans, with his latest signing being with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 for a base price of 50 lakh INR. As per the reports KKR was planning to have an Indian wicketkeeper and acquired KS Bharat during the IPL 2023 auction for the base price highlighting his growing significance.

Kona Srikar Bharat, widely known as KS Bharat, was born on October 3rd, 1993, in Visakhapatnam and has scripted a compelling cricketing journey. Starting as a ball boy in 2004, he interacted with the iconic Zaheer Khan, eventually sharing the Indian Premier League (IPL) dressing room with him. His standout achievement includes being the first cricketer to achieve a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, who is both batsman and wicketkeeper. Debuting in first-class cricket at 19 against Kerala, Bharat emerged as a consistent run-getter for the Andhra cricket team. His breakthrough came in the 2014/15 season, amassing 758 runs in the Ranji Trophy with an impressive average of 54.14.

The journey of KS Bharat extends beyond domestic cricket; he earned his place in the Indian Test team, replacing Wriddhiman Saha, and also featured in One Day Internationals, filling in for Rishabh Pant who suffered from a concussion.

With selectors closely monitoring his performances, KS Bharat has the potential to become a force in the cricketing world which seems to be promising, contingent on his ability to translate his form into impactful displays on the field. We hope this auction results in a better outcome for KKR and KS Bharat.

