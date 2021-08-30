In an attempt to provide a safe journey to those travelling at night, Vizag City Police have launched a new police patrol service – ‘Safe Journey’. As per the orders given by the City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, police teams were deployed on Sunday at some of the bus stops in the city which are usually busy with passenger traffic every night.

The city police have identified a total of 16 bus stops, where 48 police constables from the crime branch will be patrolling at night from 10 pm to 6 am. According to the Police Commissioner, these services are precautionary measures to protect those passengers who get off the bus at these bus stops and to escort them safely to their homes at night.

This police patrol service also caters to the passengers travelling by cab/auto at night. In this, the details of the cab/auto driver as well as the passenger are registered by the police every day so as to ensure the passenger travels safely during night. A night auto prepaid services system has been introduced, where the police will give 1 slip to the auto/cab driver who runs services during night and 1 slip to the passenger travelling in the vehicle. Once the passenger reaches their destination, a call will be given to them to confirm their safe reach.

All the 16 selected bus stops will have 32 police constables, two each at every bus stop every night. The teams will be working under the supervision of a Circular Inspector of the concerned police station. The new patrol service has particularly been launched as an effort to bolster women’s safety in the city during night, and to also lower the crime rate.

Here are the 16 bus stops in Vizag identified by the city police for the night patrol service:

#1 Kurmannapalem Junction

#2 Old Gajuwaka Junction

#3 NAD Junction

#4 Murali Nagar Junction

#5 Gurudwara Junction

#6 Maddilapalem RTC Depot Junction

#7 RTC Complex Dwarka Junction

#8 Rama Talkies Junction

#9 Hanumanthavaka Junction

#10 PM Palem Car Shed Junction

#11 Urvashi Junction

#12 Palmyra Junction

#13 Vepagunta Junction

#14 Bheemili Junction

#15 Marikavalasa Junction

#16 Venkojipalem Junction