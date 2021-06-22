After the horrific news came that a woman who worked as a nurse in Vijayawada was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on Pushkar Ghat of Krishna river in Guntur district, Disha Police teams of Visakhapatnam have strengthened their force in providing better security for the women of Vizag. Hotspots that are vulnerable for women have been identified in the city. While the police patrolling teams are on duty regularly, after the incident, 5 teams with a SI in each vehicle have been deployed across the beach stretch and the hotspot areas to patrol after 6 pm. Some of the hotspot areas including Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Rushikonda, Kailasagiri, Appikonda, Yarada, Gangavaram port, IT sez, Coastal battery, Kailasagiri, Sneha Konda, Sagar Nagar, Erramatti Dibbalu and Thimmapuram road.

According to the statistics, the Disha app has been downloaded a total of 17,76,000 times in the state. In Vizag, a total of 15783 Disha SOS calls have been received and 18 FIRs have been registered based on the SOS calls. Police have urged the women to download Disha App on their mobile phones to be safe while moving outside. “Bringing awareness among women, Disha patrolling teams on two-wheelers go in markets, busy junctions announcing in safety measures to take and how to install the mobile app. Also, posters and banners have been posted at various business establishments. Before the pandemic, we had visited schools and colleges for counselling, bringing awareness among the girl students,” said Disha ACP Prem Kajal, speaking to Yo! Vizag.

ACP Kajal also said, “After the recent incident at Vijayawada, we have formed 5 Disha teams who patrol across the stretch of the beach road, private places and viewpoints. Any couples, students or lovers who are found in the area will be counselled for the first time. But minors found are handed over to their parents giving them a phone call. Apart from this, police control vehicles with an SI will patrol after 6 pm in vulnerable areas. Anyone found wandering or suspicious will be booked.” As the lockdown situation is prevailing in the city, not many parks have been opened, however, the security at the tourist places have been informed to counsel the youth who wander at the private places or inform the Disha teams.

Disha police stations are aimed at providing justice for female victims of sexual assault (rape), harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. It may be recalled that

Visakhapatnam police will soon have an Anti Human Trafficking unit handled by Disha teams, investigating all human trafficking cases. Of the total 13 Anti Human Trafficking Units (ATU) in Andhra Pradesh, one will be in Visakhapatnam.

How to download and use the Disha App:

#1 Open Google Play Store, search for ‘Disha SOS‘.

#2 After that, click on Disha SOS by Andhra Pradesh Police.

#3 Click on the install button.

#4 Open the app and sign up for a new account.

#5 Enter your name and mobile number.

#6 After this, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP.

#7 Now, you are registered on the Disha app.

#8 In an emergency, you can use the app and you will get a revert in just 15 mins.