The Wildlife Conservation through Research & Education (WCTRE), on Sunday, conducted a walk to witness the migratory Olive Ridley sea turtles arrive at the beaches in Vizag. These species visit the Eastern coasts of India to lay eggs. Among other beaches on the coastline, Vizag beaches attract a significant population of species.

The WCTRE conducted this walk to raise awareness to the general public and to encourage them to contribute in the conservation of these species of turtles as a citizen. The entourage became their walk at 5:00 AM, Sunday at Jodugullapalem beach, and ended their educational hike at RK beach. The team narrowly missed the turtles at the shore. However, they witnessed the Forest Department collecting the eggs. Subsequently, the turtle eggs were deposited at the hatchery.

Experiencing one of many such natural miracles for the first time, the majority of participants showed keen interest in visiting the hatchery in approximately 2 months when the eggs begin to hatch. Mr. Chetan, a member of WCTRE and also a Marine Biologist, addressed the group of 40 participants on the importance of the turtles in this ecosystem and the current threats that they’re facing.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is extensively working towards monitoring the turtles’ nests and collecting the eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the Forest Department will be releasing the hatchlings back into the ocean. With hatcheries set-up at RK, Jodugullapalem, Mangamaripeta, and Muthyalammapalem beaches in Vizag, they have also installed informative posters at these hatcheries to raise awareness.

To recall, a couple of months ago, speaking with Yo! Vizag, APFD District Forest Officer (DFO) Visakhapatnam, Mr Anant Shankar said that the department is collaborating with NGOs to create awareness among the public. In addition, this collaboration is expected to sensitise the citizens of Vizag to this phenomenon and involve them in protecting the Olive Ridley turtles.

The WCTRE plans to conduct more such walks in the future. For more information, one can contact via mail [email protected] or call +91 90527 97234