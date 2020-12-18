Every year, thousands of Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the Andhra Pradesh coast to lay eggs during the winter season. Of all the spots along the coast, the beaches of Vizag are among the most preferred sites for Olive Ridley turtles to lay their eggs. Though not endangered, Olive Ridley turtles are considered a vulnerable species.

Ahead of the turtles’ migration, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department (APFD), Vizag circle, has been taking measures to ensure a safe environment for nesting and hatching. Speaking to Yo!, APFD District Forest Officer (DFO) Visakhapatnam, Anant Shankar, informed that the officials have identified five locations along the coastline of Vizag where the turtles turn up in large numbers to lay eggs. Sharing the methods of safeguarding the species, Mr Shankar said, “Now we are setting up base camps at these demarcated spots. Depending on the situation, we take up In situ or Ex-situ conservation. Usually, we fence the area and monitor the locations under In situ conservation. At places where there’s a lack of protection to the species from their predators and high tides of the sea, we go for ex-situ conservation by relocating them from their natural habitats to incubators. After the eggs hatch, the hatchlings will be released into the sea.”

Noting that each nest will contain around 100-125 eggs, the Visakhapatnam DFO mentioned that the eggs will hatch after 45 days. The Olive Ridleys usually arrive in January and the nesting season lasts until June. Shedding light on the threats faced by the Olive Ridleys, he said that the authorities have noted that several animals were entangled in the trawlers. “Artificial lighting also impacts the survival of the hatchlings. As the newly borns walk towards the artificial lighting, it indirectly increases the chances of predation as the hatchlings lose their sense of direction. Added to that, their energy levels will be lesser compared to matured turtles,” he added.

In order to sensitise the citizens of Vizag to this phenomenon, the APFD has decided to involve them in protecting the sea turtles. Speaking about the initiative, Mr Shankar said that the department is collaborating with NGOs to create awareness among the public. To offer a tidier nesting ground for the animals, the APFD in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), is all set to organise a cleanup drive at RK Beach on 20 December.

Sharing details about the event, WCTRE Trustee, Vivek N Rathod, said that the event will kickstart at YMCA, RK Beach on Sunday, between 6:30 AM and 8:00 AM. “Participants are required to book their slots in order to be a part of the beach clean up. It is to be noted that the drive will be held while observing safety precautions in view of the pandemic. Volunteers will have to wear masks and gloves will be provided by the organisation,” he added.

In the coming weeks, the AP Forest Department (Vizag Circle) will provide an opportunity for the citizens of Vizag to have a closer look at the life cycle of Olive Ridley turtles. Speaking in this regard, Mr Shankar said that the volunteers will be taken to the Olive Ridleys interpretation centre. The DFO has also plans of allowing the participants to witness the hatchlings go back into the waters from a safer distance.

Beach cleanup details:

When: 20 December 2020 (Sunday)

Timings: 6:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Meeting point: YMCA

Those who are interested can book their slot by contacting +919052797234 or +919441756584 or +919487802211