One of India’s biggest breakout bands, Thaikkudam Bridge, is ready to set the stage on fire with their much-anticipated performance in Vizag at Novotel Varun Beach. Vizagites are eagerly waiting to experience the Kerala-based band this weekend, on 28 January 2023.

Founded by Govind Vasantha and Siddharth Menon, Thaikkudam Bridge is primarily a rock band. They combine elements of Indian classical and folk, layered with pop, electronic, and progressive textures. The fifteen-member ensemble band comprises artists from all over India, adding their unique colour to their work. The influence of the nine vocalists, and six instrumentalists, from various parts of India, brings out an exhilarating and unique musical experience. Currently the most sought-after band in India, they are in high demand for gigs on national and international scales.

The band’s debut album, Navarasam, was released in 2016. The array of ten songs is along the lines of freedom, rebellion, and more. Their second album, Namah, was a collaborative project released in 2019. Some legendary artists from this project are Guthrie Govan, Chris Adler, Jordan Ruddess, Pandit Ram Narayan, Ustad Rashid Khan, and more. The album has been commended as a masterpiece in Indian Independent Music. Fish Rock, Nostalgia, Appozhum Paranjille, and Urumbu are some of their popular works.

Having been in the industry for seven years, the band has been on a journey of more than four hundred and fifty national and ninety international gigs across twenty-five countries. They have been rising to new heights each year and continue to enthral their audience with their astounding performances.

Thaikkudam Bridge is set to perform at V Convention in Novotel Varun Beach, Vizag. So don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness their live show this weekend! Tickets are currently selling out fast on BookMyShow.

