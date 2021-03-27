Vizag has been witnessing an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. Setting off alarm bells in the city, as many as 55 students, of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Reportedly, the AU engineering hostels were reopened on 17 March. Four days later, a student fell sick and tested positive for the virus. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer of Health CMO(H), Dr KSLG Sastry, informed that the authorities took stock of the situation and intensified testing across all the hostels in the Andhra University engineering campus. Sharing further details, the GVMC CMO(H) said, “On Friday alone, we collected over 550 samples, out of which, about 55 tested positive. All these students are asymptomatic. They are being quarantined at the AU hostels now. The rest of the students have been shifted to other hostels.”

When asked about the measures that are being taken by the civic body to curb the further spread of the virus, Dr Sastry mentioned that the GVMC officials have already begun the contact tracing. “The students, lecturers, and the non-teaching staff at the university are being tested for COVID-19,” he added. Additionally, the sanitation workers have undertaken spraying operations to disinfect the hostels. According to the GVMC Chief Medical Officer, the hostels have been demarcated as containment zones. However, he clarified that entry into the Andhra University campus will not be restricted.

In wake of the fresh Covid cases being reported, Andhra University Registrar, V Krishna Mohan, announced that the examinations for the engineering streams, scheduled to be conducted from 27 March, have been postponed. As per the circular issued by the AU Registrar, students have been requested to check the updates on the official website of AUCE.

On Friday, Vizag district reported 170 fresh Covid cases, taking the overall number of cases to 61,526. After reporting cases in single and two digits for several weeks in succession, it may be recalled that the district recently breached the three-figure mark once again, giving rise to worry. With the cases on the rise, citizens are being urged to observe caution.