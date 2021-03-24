Giving rise to worry, among the district administration, as many as 110 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Vizag in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the cumulative tally of the district stands at 61,258, on Wednesday. It may be noted that this is the highest single-day spike reported in Vizag, after 7 November 2020, when 135 infections were reported. The rise in coronavirus cases was first observed, this year, on 3 March when Vizag saw 23 new infections. Ever since the district has been witnessing a gradual increase in the cases.

As per the bulletin, released by the District Special Officer for COVID-19, and Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar, the coronavirus figures in Vizag are as follows:

New Covid-19 cases reported in Vizag: 110

Active cases: 436

Discharges: 60,280 (including 32 recoveries today)

Deaths: 542 (including 1 fatality today)

Total count: 61,258

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections, registered in the Vizag district, the report stated that one individual succumbed to the infection between Tuesday and Wednesday. It may be noted that this is the third COVID-19 death registered this month. While the number of active cases in the district was just 21, on 1 March 2021, the number has significantly increased to 436 on 24 March 2021.

Earlier on 16 March 2021, the Government of India had identified ’70 districts of concern‘ that have been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Marked across 16 states in the country, the districts saw a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases between 1 March 2021and 15 March 2021, the authorities stated. In Andhra Pradesh, Krishna, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Guntur were among the districts of concern for registering a rise in coronavirus cases.