As per the notification released by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, 13 mandals of the Visakhapatnam district have been brought under the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). Visakhapatnam District is made up of a total of 43 mandals. 19 were already under VMRDA and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) takes care of 11 mandals.

VMRDA has now taken the remaining 13 non-Agency mandals under its jurisdiction, taking its total to 32 mandals.

This decision comes in light of the rapid urbanisation towards the western corridors of Visakhapatnam city. As per sources, this inclusion of mandals is expected to reduce pressure on the urban infrastructure of the city, ensuring planned development in the fringe areas.

Narsipatnam, Rolugunta, Chodavaram, and Madugula are a few of the 13 mandals. In total, they cover 431 villages and are spread across an area of 2,280.19 sq kms. According to sources, these mandals are said to have the potential to develop as urban areas. With this new inclusion, the jurisdiction of VMRDA has extended to a total of 7,328.86 sq km.

Recently, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewed various upcoming projects in the city. While the Beach Corridor Project attained top priority, the construction of Bhogapuram Airport and the diversion of Godavari waters, from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam, are other prominent ventures that were reviewed by the Chief Minister.

Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project has also been sanctioned with a Rs 14,000 crore budget during the review meeting. Another project proposal discussed, was for a 60.2 km tram corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The tram corridors are said to include NAD Junction-Pendurthi, Steel Plant-Anakapalli, Old Post Office-Rushikonda beach, and Rushikonda beach-Bheemili.