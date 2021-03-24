Andhra Pradesh Minister of Education, Audimulapu Suresh, stated that the Andhra Pradesh State Government has allocated a budget of Rs 440 crore towards toilet maintenance of schools. He further stated this is the first state government, in the country, to take this step.

This information came in light during the Minister’s speech at the three-day inaugural workshop on the optimum use of the Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF). The minister also informed that the state government had included parents of school children in bringing about fundamental changes in the education system as part of the Nadu-Nedu Drive. This initiative is said to be put in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the maintenance work of schools.

Ushering towards the betterment of schools in the state, 18% of the total budget was allocated to the Education Department. With programmes, like Nadu-Nedu, in place, 15,715 schools of Andhra Pradesh were upgraded in the first phase. While the second phase will have an additional 15,000 schools receiving facelifts. As per sources, a total of Rs 11,000 crores is being spent on the upgradation and that it is expected to be completed by June 2022

To recall, the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu Programme was launched in the State on 14 November 2020. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that funds will be spent to give a facelift to 45,000 Government schools in the state.