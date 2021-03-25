Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command (ENC), on Wednesday, called on Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Rajbhavan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at CM Camp Office in Vijayawada. Vice Admiral AB Singh was on a maiden visit to Vijayawada after taking over as the FOC-in-C on 1 March 2021.

The Commanding-in-Chief briefed the Governor and the CM on the various initiatives taken by the Indian Navy to overcome emerging challenges of maritime security on the Eastern Seaboard. He also highlighted activities being conducted/ planned by the Indian Navy towards Swarnim Vijay Varsh, being celebrated by Indian Armed forces to commemorate the victory of the 1971 War, which had led to the liberation of Bangladesh and Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav – to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The upcoming multinational MILAN exercise & Presidential Fleet Review, scheduled in early 2022 were also discussed. The Commanding-in-Chief also highlighted the forthcoming key projects and infrastructure being planned by the Navy in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, he interacted with the Chief Secretary, Adityanath Das, and discussed important issues of common interest to the Indian Navy and the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Images of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh meeting Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Chief Secretary, Adityanath Das: