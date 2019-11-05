Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme will be launched in the State on 14 November, marking the occasion of Children’s Day.

Ordering the officials to prepare a checklist for the activites to be implemented under ‘Nadu-Nedu’, the Chief Minister, in the review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday, said that funds will be spent to give a facelift to 45,000 Government schools in the State.

While 15,000 schools will be upgraded in the first phase of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, Junior Colleges, Degree Colleges, Polytechnic Colleges, ITIs, Gurukuls, and hostels will be equipped with basic facilities in subsequent phases.

Speaking to media, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed that schools in Mandal headquarters, with strength over 500 students, will be upgraded to Junior Colleges under the upcoming programme in Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, CM Jagan will be visiting Prakasam district on 14 November to launch the programme.

Apart from developing educational institutes, the Nadu-Nedu programme is also touted to revamp the state of Government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.