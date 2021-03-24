The annual cultural festival of IIM Visakhapatnam – Samaarambh 5.0 was held on 20th and 21st March. Organized by the Cultural Cluster of IIM-V, the excitement, fun, and energy levels were skyrocketing despite being held in virtual mode. In the two-day annual fest, besides 8 major competitions that pooled in talents from across India, the pronites were run by amazing artists in such an engaging way that they got applause and appreciation by both, online and offline audiences. As the festival was open for all the graduates, more than 40 colleges across India participated in various virtual cultural competitions.

Day 1 of the event was filled with enthralling performances, solo dance competitions, fashion shows, and solo singing competitions from all colleges. Along wi000th managing the successful online events, offline games were organized for the students on campus. Day 1 of The Party of IIM Visakhapatnam came to an end with a comedy lineup comprising Naveen Richard and Rahul Dua, accompanied by magician and mind hacker Nirbhik Datta.

The final day of Samaarambh was filled with exciting group events – group dance event V-Twist and battle of band event Surr Sangram. To add the drama and thrills, students from IIM-V and various colleges also participated in mimicry and drama events. Amazing pieces of cinema, short films sent by participants were shown at the campus and ended up fetching applause. As the final night of Pronite, energizing singers Yasser Desai and Vaani Bhasin made the atmosphere vibrant and electrifying.

The campus was decorated with posters, lights, photo booths, and super-fun games. The events were no short in turning this virtual mode fest into a grand success and gave the student community of IIM-V, hard-earned absolute fun.