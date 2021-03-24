Reviewing the upcoming projects in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, met with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on 23 March 2021. Focusing on the development of Visakhapatnam city, he urged that the work on various projects be commenced immediately. These projects include the construction of the Beach Corridor Project, Bhogapuram Airport in Vizag and the diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister stated that the Beach Corridor is at the top of the priority list and directed officials to immediately start working on it. Subsequently, he also urged the construction of the Bhogapuram Airport in Vizag to be swift.

The expansion of the beach road, from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram via Bheemili, was also discussed during the review. As per sources, officials have come to a budget estimate of Rs 1,167 crores for the said project. The budget also includes the acquisition of land. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy further informed that an action plan to meet the city’s water needs for the next three decades is also being prepared.

One more project discussed was the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project. Officials were asked to prioritise this pipeline project. According to sources, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for metro rail connectivity from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) entrance to Bhogapuram. The 76.9 Km stretch is said to cover 53 stations. Officials estimate a cost of Rs 14,000 crores for the metro rail project.

Another project proposal discussed, during the review meeting, was for a 60.2 km tram corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The tram corridors are said to include NAD Junction-Pendurthi, Steel Plant-Anakapalli, Old Post Office-Rushikonda beach, and Rushikonda beach-Bheemili.

Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development, Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Housing Minister of AP, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav (IAS), N.P. Rama Krishna Reddy, Managing Director, Visakha Metro Rail Corporation, P Sampath Kumar, Managing Director, Swachh Andhra Corporation were among those who attended the meeting.