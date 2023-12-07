In a shocking incident involving an attempt to murder on an individual, the Vizag district court has sentenced Nagamalli Yellaji to five years of imprisonment and a fine of 2000 for an attempt to murder. Honorable Judge Sri M. Venkataravu presided on the proceedings of the case on 6 December 2023 in the II Additional District Court. The scene involved L. Rajesh, who, at Manikanth Pan Shop adjacent to Konark Lodge in Dondaparthi, had an altercation with Nagamalli Yellaji while consuming a cool drink from a bottle.

In the heat of the moment, Nagamalli Yellaji caused injuries by slashing his head, and further intentionally hitting on Rajesh’s face, nose and mouth. Rajesh raised a complaint at the Fort Town Police Station. Post investigation by the Vizag City Police on the attempt to murder case, and subsequent trial, the Additional District Court delivered the aforementioned judgment.

It’s noted that Nagamalli Yellaji had previously faced 15 cases, and currently, there are 6 pending cases for trial in the court in various matters. P. Paparao, the Public Prosecutor, was commended for his efforts during the trial, and Sub-Inspector K. Suresh, the investigating officer, and the city police authorities were also acknowledged by the Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, IPS.

