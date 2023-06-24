On Friday, 23 June 2023, the Anakapalli District Police arrested three main accused in the murder case of a Vizag-based rowdy sheeter. The killers were identified as Ch Lakshmana Rao alias Latch (29), P Durga Rao (29), and L Suresh (37) of Anakapalli. The police reached the bottom of the case within 24 hours of the crime, which occurred on Thursday, 22 June.

According to the police, a dispute over financial transactions between both parties led to the murder. The victim, R Kannababu alais Panthulu (42), was a rowdy sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him at the Pendurthi Police Station in Visakhapatnam. He was banished from the city in 2019, post which he shifted to the Gandhi Nagar area in Anakapalli with his mother.

Kannababu, upon relocating to the neighbouring district, befriended the three accused persons there and continued his illicit activities. Later, issues arose amongst them due to a debt-related scuffle of Rs 1 lakh. On Thursday, the three attacked the victim on an open field, brutally killing him. During the preliminary investigation, the police suspected the attackers used glass bottles to attack Kannababu.

Revealing the details of the murder of the Vizag-based rowdy sheeter, Anakapalli SP KV Murali Krishna stated that the victim was previously accused of kidnap, murder, attempt-to-murder, and dacoity.

