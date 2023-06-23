On Thursday, 22 June 2023, a Vizag-based rowdy sheeter was brutally killed on an open field on the Anakapalli District’s outskirts. A few locals, who found the dead body, alarmed the cops about the murder. The police, upon inspecting the crime scene, suspect that he was murdered by attacking with empty liquor bottles while he reportedly went to defecate.

The deceased goon was identified as Rajana Kannababu (42) alias Panthulu, who has had 13 criminal cases against him, which include kidnaps, extortion, and real-estate settlements. In 2021, the Visakhapatnam City Police banished Panthulu, then a resident of Sujatha Nagar, from the city. He had a rowdy sheet against him at the Pendurthi Police Station, which was later transferred to the Anakapalli Police after his banishment. Kannababu was accused in attempt-to-murder cases as well.

He shifted to the Gandhi Nagar area in the neighbouring district along with his mother. The 42-year-old was involved in criminal activities despite repeated warnings, said the police. They suspect a scuffle ensued between Kannababu and the killers in an inebriated condition, leading to the murder. The Anakapalli Police have formed teams to ascertain the culprits who killed the Vizag-based rowdy sheeter.

