Vizag has started to feel the chills with the Winter season slowly setting in. Some prefer to keep warm indoors and not venture out anywhere, unless completely necessary. And, others don’t want to miss a moment of the minimum temperatures. Apart from craving chai and bajjis, the inner explorer comes out during this time of the year. If you’re looking to enjoy this winter to the fullest, check out and visit these coldest places in and around Vizag.

Here is a list of the coldest places near Vizag to visit this winter.

Vanjangi

Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi, a village near Visakhapatnam, has been making headlines late with its scenic beauty. Located 3,400 feet above sea level, the scenes of dense clouds floating endlessly amid the hills in Vanjangi early in the morning have attracted nature lovers from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring states.

Araku

Araku is one of the most famous weekend getaways among the locals. The place is known for its scrumptious local cuisine and numerous tourist spots with caves and waterfalls. If you want to escape VIzag’s heat for a bit, be sure to visit Araku. Located at a very short distance from Vizag, you can reach Araku within 3 hours. The scenic Ghat road is sure to steal your heart away.

Lambasingi

The Switzerland of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi, is the most happening getaway from Vizag this time of the year. With temperatures dropping to a single digit, this scenic beauty is the best way to kick-start a new year. Drive up to this hill station three hours away from Vizag, and wait by the hillside to enjoy breathtaking sunrise and sunset views.

Paderu

A popular spot near the city for stargazing, Paderu is a sought-after location among photographers and stargazers. The pollution-free environment here ensures clear skies and a much-needed break from the noisy urban roads. Paderu is best experienced when visited in December owing to the chilly temperatures that make it the best option for a short getaway.

Tyda

Located 72 km from the city, Tyda is a small village on the way to Araku. The place is known for the APTDC resort and the log huts that call for a warm stay. Tyda is famous for its morning views and birdwatching.

Let us know which one of these coldest places near Vizag you plan to visit this winter. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.