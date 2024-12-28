Having the coveted eco-level ‘Blue Flag’ tag, the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam is likely to get a facelift as the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) plans to improve facilities and attractions further at the favourite tourist destination.

It is proposed to initiate a slew of measures to draw more tourists to the picturesque location, according to APTDC Chairman N Balaji.

The APTDC Chairman, who visited the beach in Visakhapatnam on 27 December, said: “The government is yet to take a decision on the ‘palace’, built by the previous YSRCP government. It is still holding talks on the issue.”

Balaji also said that efforts would be made to develop tourism in Andhra Pradesh in such a way that it would get recognition at the global level.

Balaji, who enquired the visitors at Rushikonda beach about facilities, said that attractions including tourism boats, designed with high technology, would be introduced soon for more entertainment of tourists.

Meanwhile, the AP tourism, headed by Balaji and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum president K Vijay Mohan signed an MoU with the Embassy of Nepal to promote tourism between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh. It is also aimed at sharing knowledge and expertise to achieve common goals and stepping up cooperation and coordination.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu