As of late, Visakhapatnam has been abuzz with activity as several ongoing projects are gaining pace and materialising into reality across the city. These developments not only add to the city’s urban charm but also contribute to its tourism and culture. That said, here are 4 projects in Visakhapatnam on the verge of completion that you should look out for:

1. Multi-level Car Parking, Siripuram

The much-anticipated multi-level car parking (MLCP) and commercial complex in Siripuram is on the verge of completion. This state-of-the-art facility, designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance urban mobility, is coming up in a cruise-shaped structure near Siripuram.

Equipped with modern amenities like diesel generator backup, firefighting systems, air conditioning, and a scenic view overlooking the sea, the upcoming MLCP is designed to be a premium urban asset.

Strategically located near commercial hubs like HSBC Corporate Office, Subway, Udyog Bhavan, and VMRDA Children’s Arena, this project is expected to attract significant demand for retail and office spaces.

After years of slow progress, the project has finally picked up speed and is on track to be operational by the new year.

Project Highlights:

Status: Under Construction

Cost: Rs 87.50 Crores

Area: 1.65 lakh sq. ft.

Capacity: 500 cars & 800 bikes

2. Zipline and Sky Cycle, Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is all set to become more exciting than ever! The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is introducing ziplining, sky cycling, and India’s longest glass skywalk bridge to this popular hilltop destination.

Trial runs for the ziplining and sky cycling facilities are in progress, and these attractions are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Glass Skywalk Bridge, spanning an impressive 50 meters near the Titanic viewpoint, is expected to be completed within six months.

3. Haritha Hotel, Appu Ghar

After a long wait, the Haritha Hotel in Appu Ghar is getting ready for its grand reopening. Located opposite Lumbini Park, this hotel has been undergoing renovations for a while and is set to provide better-than-ever hospitality in the area once functional.

While final touches are being applied, sources hint that the revamped Haritha Hotel will be welcoming guests very soon.

4. UH-3H Helicopter Museum, RK Beach Road

Vizag’s iconic beach road is all set to host another marvel. The UH-3H “Saaras” helicopter, recently de-inducted from the Indian Navy, is being transformed into a museum across the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum.

Project Highlights:

Cost: Rs 2.2 Crores

Progress: 80% complete, according to some sources

Launch Timeline: A few weeks

Work is already underway to assemble the helicopter, with VMRDA ensuring the museum becomes a must-visit addition to Vizag’s cultural and historical attractions.

As these projects near completion. they add to the excitement of new experiences in Visakhapatnam. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for them in the coming days!

