Visakhapatnam Beach Road is soon to get a new attraction as works for establishing a new helicopter museum commenced on November 21. The museum will host the UH-3H naval helicopter, which was brought to the RK Beach road, marking the start of the museum set up, yesterday. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials are expecting to finish all the arrangements in the next few months.

A total of Rs 2.2 crore is going to be invested in this museum project.

The new UH-3H helicopter museum is the fourth such project by VMRDA, as it was also responsible for the successful establishment of a submarine museum, TU-142 aircraft museum and Sea Harrier Museum.

The UH-3H helicopter was named ‘Saaras’ during its induction on 24 March 2009. It was under the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 350. The name was derived from the name of the bird, saaras (crane).

The helicopter was brought to India in the year 2007 along with Jalashwa. This versatile helicopter played a pivotal in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, offshore installation security, and special operations.

Its advanced SAR capabilities and logistical support were crucial during natural disasters and helped in saving countless lives.

After a distinguished service of 17 years, the Indian Navy de-inducted and bid farewell to ‘Saaras’.

The de-induction ceremony of the aircraft was held in June this year at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam.

During the ceremony, the Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command handed over a commemorative plaque to K Mayur Ashok, IAS, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam, symbolizing the transfer of the aircraft to the state government.

With the Government Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently allocating land near RK Beach, the VMRDA commenced the work for the installation of a new helicopter museum.

