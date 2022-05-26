On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh (AP) CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged unicorn startup founders and concerned CEOs to make Visakhapatnam their operations hub at the ongoing session at World Economic Forum in Davos. The CM promised adequate infrastructure and facilities to kick start the activities in the beach city.

With the larger aim of making Visakhapatnam the IT hub of the state, the AP CM held discussions with industrialists and startup founders on policies and assured them that all necessary steps would be taken for the development of unicorn startups.

He said, “The AP Government is determined to create an ecosystem required to encourage startups. We wish to boost the Visakhapatnam-based start-up activities and extend the invitation to all. Visakhapatnam will be made the start-up hub of Andhra.” Jagan expressed that the City of Destiny is an ideal location to enter the state and command operations to various parts of the globe.

In agreement with the CM, BYJUs Vice President in public policy, Susmit Sarkar said that the education firm would partner with the state to improve its education sector. He said that they wish to set up a Research and Development Centre and provide their fullest support to the students at government schools by providing adequate study material.

Coin Switch Kuber Founder Ashish Singhal, who was also present at the discussions said that the crypto firm would offer necessary help to the government and discussed the scope for providing scientific technology for securing records of comprehensive land surveys in Andhra Pradesh in a digital format.

On the tourism side, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti said they are ready to promote the tourism sector of the state and focus on essential tourist attractions and give them global attention.

Meesho Founder Vidith Atreya, AI Founder Satish Jaya Kumar, and Coursera Vice President Kevin Mills were among the others who also met the Chief Minister at Davos.

